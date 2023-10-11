Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 10,392 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

