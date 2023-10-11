Northern Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

