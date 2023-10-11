Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NVS opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
