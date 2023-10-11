Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,722. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.