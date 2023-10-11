O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Up 4.1%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.37. 113,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,125,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

