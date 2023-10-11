Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of ODD opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

