Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.2 %

OVBC opened at $24.05 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

