Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicell worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,194,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 155,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. 114,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

