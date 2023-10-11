Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.