Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.00. 1,625,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,258. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

