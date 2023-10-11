Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Position Increased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

PARA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 1,575,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,537,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

