Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.51. 56,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,818,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -35.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,167,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,532,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,907,000 after acquiring an additional 934,130 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.