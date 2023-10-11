Pelham Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 621,195 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 621,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,286,000. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 19.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CoStar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 396,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

