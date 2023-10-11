Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 126,885 Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOOFree Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,885 shares during the quarter. Cazoo Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.69% of Cazoo Group worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

CZOO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 64,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,208. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

