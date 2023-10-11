Pelham Capital Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,375 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 28.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $82,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. 462,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

