PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.