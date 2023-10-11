Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 693 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

