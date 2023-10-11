Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,392.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

