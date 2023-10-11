Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

