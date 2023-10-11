Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,738,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 94,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,856. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

