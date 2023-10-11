Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.35 and a 200 day moving average of $452.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

