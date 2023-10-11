Piper Sandler Boosts ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $11.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 744,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,894. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 34.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,021.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

