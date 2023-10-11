Piper Sandler Trims AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Target Price to $40.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASIX. CL King decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.87. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $201,531. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

