Piper Sandler Trims Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Target Price to $4.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.88% from the company’s current price.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 124,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a negative net margin of 393.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

