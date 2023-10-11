Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 893,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

