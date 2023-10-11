Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

