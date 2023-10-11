Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.62% of Q2 worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Q2 by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,144. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Stock Up 2.1 %

QTWO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 92,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.