Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.08. 254,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.88 and a 200 day moving average of $302.66. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

