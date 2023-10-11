Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,586 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.21. 1,306,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

