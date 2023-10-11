Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $556.75. The company had a trading volume of 211,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

