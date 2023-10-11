Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,152,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,593. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.