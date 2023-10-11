RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.21 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

