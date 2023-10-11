RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.21 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
