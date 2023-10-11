Raymond James Lowers Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$2.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

