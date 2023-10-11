Raymond James Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDVMF

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

EDVMF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,605. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.