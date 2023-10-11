Raymond James Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.
