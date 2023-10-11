Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

