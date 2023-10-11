Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/9/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00.

10/6/2023 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

9/22/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

9/8/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 645,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

