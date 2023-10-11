Reviewing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) & RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $31.11 billion N/A $965.54 million $2.89 19.29 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $9.40 66.94

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 3.13% 7.51% 2.43% RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen. It also provides accessories, service parts, and services for its products. The company serves restaurants and hotels; communal catering, such as company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military, prisons, and retirement homes; and quick service restaurants, caterers, supermarkets, bakery and snack shops, butchers, petrol stations, and delivery services. It sells its products through independent distribution partners. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

