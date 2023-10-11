Reviewing Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 25.01% 20.07% 9.46% MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.15 $583.45 million $3.38 5.05 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 3.64 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Qifu Technology and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qifu Technology and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qifu Technology currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.71%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

