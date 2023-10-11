RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Trimmed by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for approximately 28.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of RH worth $82,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 185,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.19 and its 200 day moving average is $299.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.53.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

