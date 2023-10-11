Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.00.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
