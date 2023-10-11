Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $497.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

