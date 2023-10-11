Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 137 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

