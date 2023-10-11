Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 265 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

