Rosenbaum Jay D. Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

