Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.55 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

