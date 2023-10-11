Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $641.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

