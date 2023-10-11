Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Upgraded by Handelsbanken to “Market Perform”

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Handelsbanken from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $74.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $94.77.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
