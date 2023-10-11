Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Upgraded by Handelsbanken to “Market Perform”

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Handelsbanken from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $74.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

