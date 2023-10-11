Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.89.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
