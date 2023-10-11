Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

