Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
CRM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.90. 352,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
