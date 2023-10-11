Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 23.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

